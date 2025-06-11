First arrest, charges made for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women cold case unit

WASHINGTON — Two years after a cold case unit was formed to focus on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people, an arrest has been made in a case.

On May 21, Attorney General Nick Brown filed second-degree murder charges against Tina Alcorn for the 2016 death of George David.

David was a resident of Neah Bay and a member of the Clayoquat Indian Band of Vancouver, B.C.

He was found dead on March 28, 2016 at the age of 65 in Port Angeles.

Alcorn, who has ties to Clallam County, was identified early in the investigation as the primary suspect, according to Brown.

However, charges David’s death were not filed, and Alcorn was extradited to Arkansas and incarcerated for violating probation on an unrelated felony theft conviction

In 2024, Port Angeles police requested the assistance of the new cold case team. Supported by the MMIWP Cold Case Team, the department conducted additional investigation into evidence collected in 2016, including additional DNA analysis performed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, Brown said.

“I want to commend our cold case team for their work on behalf of victims and families,” Brown said. “This is a milestone on a long path toward accountability. The Legislature funded this work because so many people would not give up the pursuit of justice for their loved ones.”

