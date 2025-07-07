Fireworks ignite dune fire in Ocean Shores

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The Ocean Shores Fire Department is investigating a dune fire reportedly ignited by fireworks this weekend.

The chief says the fire first broke out around 7 p.m. on Friday in the dunes between the Marine View Drive Southwest beach approach and Butter Clam Street Southwest.

According to officials, the first rig got stuck in the soft sand near the dunes, and the crew had to hike out to the fire to attack the flames by hand.

Crews initially estimated the fire was about the size of a football field with flames as high as 20 feet.

The chief says fireworks caused the fire, and witnesses attempted to extinguish the flames themselves before crews arrived.

About five acres were scorched, but no injuries or damages to private property were reported.

