Fireworks cause over $200k in damages in unincorporated Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Fireworks-related incidents over the Fourth of July weekend caused over $200,000 in damage in unincorporated Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau.

The bureau responded to four separate incidents totaling $207,000 in damage, all attributed to the improper use and disposal of fireworks.

On July 4, fireworks fallout landed in a wave boat at a home in Puyallup, destroying the boat and its trailer. Additionally, fireworks lit in a field in Spanaway burned an RV parked nearby.

In another incident, spent fireworks were placed in a plastic trash container against an exterior garage wall at a home in Puyallup. The trash container caught fire, burning the wall and attic space of the garage.

On July 5, ground and aerial fireworks were lit by neighbors at a vacant manufactured home in Spanaway. Debris and fallout damaged the building and surrounding vegetation, resulting in a total loss of the home.

Lighting fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County is only permitted from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4, and between 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Cities and towns within Pierce County have their own fireworks regulations.

Due to dry weather conditions, a burn ban remains in effect in unincorporated Pierce County.

