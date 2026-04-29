Firefighters work together to rescue stuck horse from creek in Roy

ROY, Wash. — Emergency responders and firefighters worked together to rescue a horse from a creek in Roy on Tuesday morning.
According to South Pierce Fire and Rescue, the horse was stuck in a creek along 336th Street South.
The horse was reported to be stressed and unable to get out on its own.
With the support of Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews worked together to safely complete the rescue.
The horse was transferred to veterinary care for evaluation and treatment.
“We appreciate the coordinated efforts of all agencies involved in ensuring a safe and successful outcome,” wrote South Pierce Fire and Rescue.
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