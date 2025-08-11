Firefighters in Western Washington warning how summer hobbies can spark wildfires

We have a Pinpoint Alert day in effect for much of Western Washington Monday as temperatures creep into the low 90’s for several cities.

Firefighters say with the heat comes an elevated risk of brush fires. They say even a small spark can become a large fire in a matter of minutes.

East Side Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Anderson is warning people to be careful with your summer hobbies such as hauling boats or RVs with dragging chains.

“We talk about pulling a boat or camper, those chains that are dragging down, those can quickly start with a little spark, something very small can be large,” Anderson said.

Already battling those fires on I-90 through Issaquah this weekend.

“Yeah it moves very quickly this time of year with everything being so dry it doesn’t take much to spark something like that,” Anderson.

The dry brush is a fear for Greg Jones, who is new to the farm life.

“I think I’ve seen quite a bit of brush get dry even in this area pretty quick, the grass is brown bushes that are brown I do think people should be careful of fire,” Jones said.

Anderson says being aware of your car’s condition is key.

“Double check when you’re towing, keep those chains up off of there, proper maintenance of cars, don’t park in higher grasses,” Anderson said.

Firefighters are asking people to consider low-risk hobbies while outside through tomorrow.

“We too love to get out there but it’s just about being safe and realizing even though it’s nice out we can run across other dangers out there,” Anderson said.

They say if you see any fires start, call 911 immediately, don’t wait for it to get bigger.

