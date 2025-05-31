Local

Firefighters tackle two-alarm fire at Issaquah home, no injuries reported

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Firefighters tackle two-alarm fire at Issaquah home, no injuries reported
By KIRO 7 News Staff

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Fire and Rescue (EF&R) responded to a two-alarm house fire in Issaquah Friday afternoon.

According to EF&R, the fire was mostly contained in the garage due to the quick work of firefighters on the scene.

All residents were able to exit the home safely and quickly.

Redmond Fire, Bellevue Fire, and Fall City Fire assisted with the response.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read