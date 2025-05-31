Firefighters tackle two-alarm fire at Issaquah home, no injuries reported

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Fire and Rescue (EF&R) responded to a two-alarm house fire in Issaquah Friday afternoon.

According to EF&R, the fire was mostly contained in the garage due to the quick work of firefighters on the scene.

All residents were able to exit the home safely and quickly.

Redmond Fire, Bellevue Fire, and Fall City Fire assisted with the response.

EF&R is responding to a residential house fire on the 3500 blk of 239th Ave SE. This is a two alarm response. All occupants have safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/K3o4smVHHl — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) May 30, 2025

