Firefighters respond to kitchen fire in Lynnwood

Firefighters with South County Fire responded to a kitchen fire in Lynnwood Thursday morning.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation in the fire near Spruce Park.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could cause significant damage.

South County Fire noted people should replace smoke alarms that are older than 10 years and to always test them.

“While this fire happened during the day, most fire deaths happen at night when your smoke alarm could make all the difference,” South County Fire posted on Facebook.

