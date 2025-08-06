Firefighters rescue jet skier after being stranded on Snoqualmie River

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Eastside Fire & Rescue says they rescued a man after he was found floating on a disabled jet ski on the Snoqualmie River at night.

The jet ski was said to be disabled because of a mechanical failure.

Crews were able to find the man who was floating on the disabled jet ski after having to sail through shallow, debris-filled waters.

Firefighters were able to tow the jet ski and the man to shore without injury.

Eastside Fire & Rescue is asking people to let someone know their plans if they go out on the water by themselves, wear a life jacket, and make sure their phone is charged and carry an emergency beacon.

