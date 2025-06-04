Local

Firefighters rescue cat from University Place apartment fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Cat saved from University Place house fire
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — West Pierce Fire and Rescue says a cat is safe after a fire broke out in its owner’s apartment.

It happened Wednesday morning at a complex near 58th Street Court West and 73rd Avenue Court West in University Place.

Firefighters quickly controlled the flames to the one unit and prevented the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

