Firefighters rescue cat from University Place apartment fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — West Pierce Fire and Rescue says a cat is safe after a fire broke out in its owner’s apartment.

It happened Wednesday morning at a complex near 58th Street Court West and 73rd Avenue Court West in University Place.

Firefighters quickly controlled the flames to the one unit and prevented the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No word on whether anyone was hurt.

Crews are currently on-scene at an apartment fire near 58th St Ct W and 73rd Ave Ct W in University Place.



The fire was quickly controlled and contained to one unit.



One cat was found and rescued during the search. pic.twitter.com/BO9FGna8zY — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) June 4, 2025

