Firefighters free trapped driver after rollover crash near Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Fire crews rescued a driver who was stuck in their car after a rollover crash near Snohomish, according to South County Fire.

The accident happened on a Saturday morning on Seattle Hill Road.

Crews had to use specialized equipment to stabilize the car so the driver could get out safely.

South County Fire didn’t give any information on what caused the crash, but did confirm that the person inside safely escaped.

South County Fire added that their team has responded to over 4,000 crashes this year, reminding everyone to slow down, eliminate distractions, and drive sober from their holiday celebrations.

