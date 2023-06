Firefighters have evacuated buildings in the area of 38th Avenue and Hunt Street in Gig Harbor as they work to put out a brush fire.

Gig Harbor Police tweeted about the fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

No buildings have been damaged, said police.

Update: No structures damaged as first reported. Good work by @GigHarborFire who is still on scene managing brush fire. pic.twitter.com/2lO57Crs2R — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) June 25, 2023





