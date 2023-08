Renton — Puget Sound Fire arrived at the 22600 block of 91 Way South after reports of an apartment fire.

Firefighters are currently fighting to control the flames. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Updates will follow

RT @ZONE3PIOs Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, VRFA, & King County Medic One on location of a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 22600 block of 91st Way South. pic.twitter.com/7G2xWZtYNN — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 26, 2023

