West Seattle family awakes to find house on fire

SEATTLE — A family of six was forced to flee after a fire broke out inside their West Seattle home Thursday morning.

The home is located in the Delridge neighborhood at 39th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Austin Street, about a half-mile from Lincoln Park.

A woman who lives there said she woke up and the kitchen was on fire.

A brief look inside confirmed that everything is charred and there’s extensive damage.

A lot of smoke was seen inside and also rising from the roof. The woman and several other people received oxygen from Seattle Fire Department medics.

At one point, there were six fire engines at the scene.

Though all six people who lived there got out safely, the family is looking for their cat.

The fire was under control by 6 a.m.

Crews responded to a working structure fire in a residential building in the 3700 block of S.W. Austin St. The fire is out and primary and secondary searches of the building are clear. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 28, 2023

