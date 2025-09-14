Fire destroys mobile home, truck, and storage box in Monroe

A mobile home fire in Monroe destroyed several structures and belongings early Sunday morning, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the 11700 block of Woods Creek Road.

Neighbors and drivers passing by noticed heavy black smoke and called Sno911.

When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to nearby trees, a pickup truck, and a conex storage container.

Engine 32 was the first to reach the scene and immediately deployed hoses to begin fighting the flames. Battalion 31 and Engine 31 arrived soon after.

Because the area has no fire hydrants, crews initially relied on the water tanks inside their trucks. Fire District 4 later arrived with a water tender, allowing crews to establish a steady water supply.

Firefighters contained the blaze within about 20 minutes, preventing it from spreading further into surrounding vegetation.

Despite their efforts, the mobile home, pickup truck, and items stored inside the conex box were completely destroyed.

Officials noted that mobile homes and travel trailers are particularly vulnerable to fire because of their construction materials.

Plastics and fiberglass increase the fuel load, producing heavy smoke, burning hotter, and accelerating the spread of flames.

Fortunately, no one was inside the mobile home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were hurt.

