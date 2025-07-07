Fire destroys Center for Human Services building in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Crews in Lynnwood worked for close to four hours to extinguish a commercial building fire off of Larch Way, South County Fire posted on X.

Firefighters responded at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday night to the building, which housed the Center for Human Services, a behavioral health agency, the post said.

The agency has since set up a GoFundMe to restore the services they provided at the Lynnwood location including, “...essential counseling, education, and supp

ort services for children, youth, adults, and families.” the agency wrote."

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating what caused the fire.

Firefighters will continue keeping an eye on a commercial building off Larch Way in Lynnwood, destroyed by a fire that took hours to extinguish Sunday evening.



Firefighters initially responded to the fire around 7:15pm. Smoke was visible throughout the area. The construction of… pic.twitter.com/oNSMuuFlPN — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) July 7, 2025

