Fire burns Cedar Hall building in Everett’s Forest Park

EVERETT, Wash. — A building in Everett’s Forest Park caught fire this morning, prompting the park to close for several hours.

Everett firefighters first responded to reports of a structure fire just before 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Everett Fire Department, crews arrived to find the Cedar Hall building and a porta-potty on fire.

Luckily, there were no injuries. Everett Fire confirmed that Floral Hall, which is also in Forest Park, was not involved.

The department added that Forest Park would be closed for several hours while fire crews work and park staff clean up and secure the area around the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

