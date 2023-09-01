Finding affordable preschool programs in Western Washington

Preschool is your child’s introduction to the education system, but programs are incredibly expensive or have years-long wait lists.

This is a statistic that summarizes the scope of the preschool problem in America: In 2019, nearly half of all 3-year-olds and a third of 4-year-olds were not enrolled in any preschool programs in the U.S., mainly because of cost.

A look at tuition for three preschools in Western Washington shows the average monthly cost for 2023 – 2024. The prices are dependent on full or part-time programs and age.

Kindercare: $1,160 to $1,545

La Petite: $1016 to $1,356

Kid’s Country: $1,096 to $1,688

Luckily, there are options for parents who can’t afford care at that cost.

For eligible families, the state of Washington offers free early learning childcare for preschool for 3 to 4-year-olds living in a household making between 36% to 60% of the state’s median income.

Households making more than that are eligible for the programs at an adjusted rate.

In Seattle, there are also high-quality affordable options for families through the city’s Department of Education and Early Learning.

“Any Seattle family with a child who is 3 or 4 years old is eligible to enroll in the Seattle Preschool Program, which is a program that is free for most families, or they offer a sliding scale based on household size and income,” said Seattle Department of Education & Early Learning Program Intake Manager Janet Thomas.

Some private preschools still have room for enrollment.

For the state’s Early Learning and Childhood Education and Assistance programs, you’ll have to call participating schools in a district near you.

For the Seattle Preschool Program, applications and enrollment are open for the 2023-2024 year.

©2023 Cox Media Group