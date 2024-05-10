Final appeal denied in Everett murder-for-hire plot

EVERETT — The Supreme Court of Washington has denied the final appeal motion of a man who planned a murder-for-hire.

31-year-old Kevin Lewis has now exhausted all appeal efforts and will spend life in prison.

On September 20, 2017, detectives responded to a homicide at a home in Everett where 24-year-old Alisha Canales-McGuire had been fatally shot in the doorway.

Canales-McGuire had been staying at her sister’s home and it is believed her sister, who was out of town at the time, was the intended target of the murder-for-hire by her ex-husband Kevin Lewis.

After a year and a half of investigative work by detectives, they discovered Lewis had hired two individuals to carry out the murder. The then 17-year-old Spokane female and a 20-year-old Tacoma man were arrested for aggravated first-degree murder with a firearm and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

Lewis was arrested for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder. In 2021, all three were convicted.

On May 8, 2024, the Supreme Court of Washington ruled that Kevin Lewis’ second and final appeal was denied. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office recognized Major Crimes Unit Lead Detective Tedd Betts for his efforts and commitment to this case, and how the Supreme Court of Washington ruling “highlights the meticulous attention to detail and careful refinement that characterized this complex investigation.”

