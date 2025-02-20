‘Fifty Shades’ Seattle penthouse on the market, find out the asking price

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The stunning views and luxury decor might not have been what you were paying attention to when watching Fifty Shades of Grey. But the famous Seattle penthouse that was the inspiration the film is up for sale for a whopping $11.5 million. The HOA alone is over $5,000.

According to the Robb Report, the condo is up for sale at the Escala residential tower.

‘Fifty Shades’ was actually filmed in Vancouver

Scenes from the movie were actually shot on a movie set in Vancouver, B.C. The exterior of the building was used for establishing shots.

The movie turned trilogy starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan and was about a billionaire and a woman who meet and wander into a BDSM relationship. The bondage room is not part of the condo.

An Oracle vice president and his wife originally bought the home for $9 million. The 5,200 square foot condo has three-bedrooms and four baths and spans half the 30th floor of the 31 story building. It has a view of the Space Needle and Puget Sound.

Related from MyNorthwest: Challenging real estate market claims more victims

Lots of amenities

Phil Greely of The Agency Seattle holds the listing. Amenities in the building include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center with two pools and a spa, a wine room, a rooftop terrace with a fireplace, and four parking stalls.

The Escala penthouse, finished in 2009, was initially sold for $5.9 million in 2010, as reported by Mansion Global. Its value increased to $8 million in 2016, following the release of the first “Fifty Shades” movie. After the trilogy’s final film premiered in 2018, the property was listed again for $11.5 million. Magouyrk, who purchased it in 2019, has since moved to Nashville, where Oracle is constructing a 65-acre campus for its global headquarters.

Follow Bill Kaczaraba on X. Send news tips here.





©2025 Cox Media Group