Ferry riders plan ahead: Sailings canceled due to low tides

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Ferry riders will want to check the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) website before heading out.

Several Port Townsend and Coupeville sailings are canceled for low tides this month.

Low tides cancel several ferry sailings

On Tuesday, November 4, the 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend and the 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. sailings from Coupeville are canceled due to tidal conditions.

On Wednesday, November 5, the 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend and the 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. sailings from Coupeville are canceled again.

Then on Thursday, November 6, the 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend and the 7:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. sailings from Coupeville are canceled.

On both Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, the 8:30 p.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 9:10 p.m. sailing from Coupeville are canceled.

On Wednesday, November 19, the 6:45 p.m. sailing from Port Townsend and the 7:30 p.m. sailing from Coupeville are canceled.

On Thursday, November 20, the 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. sailings from Port Townsend and the 7:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. sailings from Coupeville are canceled.

Alternate routes are the Edmonds/Kingston route and/or the Mukilteo/Clinton route, according to WSDOT.

Follow Julia Dallas on X.

