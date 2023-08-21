Ferry Chelan runs aground in San Juan Islands

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — The ferry Chelan ran aground Sunday night during a trip between islands in the San Juans.

Washington State Ferries said the incident happened at 9:35 p.m., shortly after the boat left Orcas Island for Friday Harbor.

Ferry officials called it a “soft grounding.”

There were only four passengers on board. They were given life preservers as a precaution while crew members checked the boat for possible damage.

None was found and the boat returned to Orcas.

The Coast Guard later allowed the ferry to return to Friday Harbor to be inspected. As of early Monday morning, the boat was out of service until further notice. WSF said demands for service between the islands will be evaluated and adjusted as needed.

The Coast Guard will work with WSF to figure out what happened.

In April, the ferry Walla Walla lost power and ran aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island.

