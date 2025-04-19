Fentanyl seized was enough to ‘kill more than 46,000 people’: 11 convicted in major Idaho drug bust

IDAHO — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Eleven Idaho defendants were convicted on federal drug trafficking charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott confirmed, after a large-scale investigation was conducted by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

Before any convictions could be made, detectives with the Idaho State Police Department investigated Austin Lee all the way back in early 2023. Idaho police believed Lee was responsible for distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in southern Idaho.

“In July 2023, the investigation expanded to include Lee’s Mexico-based drug supplier and other co-conspirators,” said David Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The investigation revealed that recent parolees were recruited into the conspiracy prior to their release from prison. These conspirators helped traffic fentanyl from the U.S./Mexico border to distribute in Idaho.”

Amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine recovered

The OCDETF-led investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 48,000 fentanyl pills and four pounds of methamphetamine confiscated from Lee’s operation.

“The DEA and our partners will work tirelessly to stop drug traffickers from flooding our communities with drugs and violence,” Reames added. “Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose. The amount of fentanyl seized in this case had the potential to kill more than 46,000 people, that would more than fill the football stadium at Boise State.”

Nine of the 11 defendants were sentenced to prison, with sentences ranging from 24 months to 140 months. The other two were dealt multiple years of probation.

“We are proud the State of Idaho works so well with our federal partners to protect the public,” Governor Brad Little stated. “The goal of our Operation Esto Perpetua initiative is to equip law enforcement with the training and tools they need to keep Idaho safe. Today’s announcement about the conviction of 11 drug traffickers demonstrates what Idaho is doing is working.”

