Fentanyl pills and fake gun are found in University District.

SEATTLE,WASH. — Saturday, police arrested a 46-year-old man for driving under the influence after he was found slumped over in his running car.

When officers arrived witnesses said the man had looked unconscious while his running vehicle was pressed up against another car in the University District neighborhood.

After being medically cleared police suspected the man was high and searched his car to find a fake gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia. In total 3.4 grams of cocaine and 24 suspected fentanyl pills were found along with eight stolen laptops and locksmith tools.

After being medically cleared, officers contacted the man and observed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located in the suspect’s vehicle. A DUI investigation ensued and a blood warrant was completed.

Officers impounded the suspect’s vehicle after arresting the man for driving under the influence.

