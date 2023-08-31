Felon with stolen U-Haul, multiple warrants, drugs, gun arrested in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — A convicted felon was found with a stolen U-Haul, multiple warrants, drugs, and more in Tukwila Wednesday morning, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

On Wed. morning, officers found the stolen U-Haul in the 3400 block of South 140th Street in Tukwila.

Officers saw a man walking from the truck, where he was detained and taken into custody on multiple warrants.

Not only was a gun found on the man, but officers found a bag of fentanyl, narcotic paraphernalia, stolen credit cards, counterfeit $100 bills, and pepper spray.

If that wasn’t enough, the stolen U-Haul also had a stolen trailer attached with a stolen car on it.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

©2023 Cox Media Group