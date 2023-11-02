Fellow first responders hit hard by volunteer firefighter’s fatal fall during Index climb

INDEX, Wash. — A devastating death at a popular climbing spot in Index is hitting local firefighters especially hard.

The tributes have been coming in as friends, family, and fellow first responders try to come to grips with the death of Michal Rynkiewicz.

They show what an impact he had on both Sky Valley Fire, where he was a volunteer firefighter, and the local climbing community.

Rynkiewicz was killed on Friday when he fell during a notoriously difficult climb in Index. It’s a spot where firefighters have been called to in the past.

“Usually, we have some injuries, but this is the first fatality we’ve had and in like 10 to 20 years,” said Sky Valley Fire Assistant Chief Ernie Walters.

It’s believed an equipment failure led to Rynkiewicz’s death.

Walters said Rynkiewicz was a member of his own team.

“That’s probably about the worst call you can probably go on. Actually knowing the individual,” said Walters.

In addition to being a volunteer firefighter, Rynkiewicz was an avid climber and a newlywed.

“This individual just got married literally a few weeks ago, which is devastating for him as his wife and his family,” said Walters.

Friends started a gofundme account to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Walkers said that in just his few months at the department, Rynkiewicz had already made a huge impact.

“It’s going to be a longtime process to deal with. It’s not going to be over, you know, this week or next week or next month. It’s going to be probably, you know, at least a year-long process to work through all the issues that we have,” said Walters.

Friends ask those who aren’t able or willing to donate to go out and climb something in Rynkiewicz’s honor.

