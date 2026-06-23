Feeling the heat? Here’s resources offered in Western WA

Western Washington is battling extreme and even dangerous heat on Tuesday, as KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists call for a Pinpoint Alert Day.

Experts say keeping yourself and your pets cool is extra important to stay healthy.

If you are trying to beat the heat, most cities and towns have a public library, which means you have a cooling shelter nearby.

Public libraries across Pierce, Snohomish, and King counties are opening as cooling shelters today.

Pierce County information: https://tpchd.org/homes/emergency-preparedness/hot-weather/

King County: https://kingcounty.gov/en/dept/dph/health-safety/safety-injury-prevention/emergency-preparedness/personal-preparedness/hot-weather

Snohomish County: https://snohomish-county-public-safety-hub-snoco-gis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/cooling-centers

Derek Zhao, owner of the Happy Duo Café, is also prepping for people trying to stay cool.

“A lot of people are coming in, we set the temperatures to 67, we have a fountain outside in the square,” Zhao said.

Experts say knowing when you’re overheated is important.

Watch out for dizziness, nausea, loss of consciousness, and confusion. Those are signs of heat exhaustion and stroke.

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