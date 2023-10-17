Feds seek longer sentence for Auburn Proud Boy, 4 others for Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The federal government is filing an appeal over the sentences of five Proud Boys convicted in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, including one from Washington state.

No explanation was given for the filing, but it could reflect government dissatisfaction with the length of the sentences.

Back in September, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio received the longest sentence yet imposed for the Jan. 6 attack. He faces 22 years in prison, with charges including seditious conspiracy.

Three other Proud Boys members received more than 15 years in prison. That included the leader of the Seattle chapter, 33-year-old Ethan Nordean, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison earlier this year.

Nordean’s attorneys had initially asked for a lighter sentence, arguing that he had been too drunk that day in the crowd surge to realize he was harming anyone.

So far, over 1,100 people have been charged in connection the Jan. 6 riot, 300 of whom have been sentenced to prison.

