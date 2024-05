SEATTLE — On May 13, Seattle police reported that a suspect is under arrest in connection with the stabbing death at the Capitol Hill light rail station.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with this investigation.

The arrest happened in Eatonville earlier today.

He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

This story is developing and will be updated.

©2024 Cox Media Group