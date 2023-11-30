Federal Way police seek help in March murder of teen trying to sell shoes on OfferUp

Police are asking for the public’s help in a months-old murder tied to a string of armed robberies in Federal Way.

An 18-year-old man was killed on March 15 in the 1900 block of Southwest Campus Drive while selling shoes to someone he met on OfferUp, according to Federal Way police.

Detectives believe the man was selling a pair of Balenciaga track runners and was “ultimately murdered in the process.”

A golden “Jesus” pendant necklace was also stolen with the shoes.

Police say the suspects then took off in a stolen car. The car was recovered several days later in Tacoma.

Using traffic cameras near where the car was found, detectives retraced the car’s movements. They tracked the car to Southcenter Mall just two hours before the murder. Police were then able to use the mall’s surveillance cameras to identify and locate the people who were inside the stolen car.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Federal Way Detective Robertson at 253-835-6741 or call the Federal Way Police Tip Line at 253-835-6799.

©2023 Cox Media Group