FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Federal Way police department is investigating a shooting that happened at a California Burrito location Saturday.

Officers say they were sent to the restaurant at 31600 Pacific Highway South around 4:26 p.m.

One person was taken to Harborview with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“The Federal Way Police Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation,” said a spokesperson.

