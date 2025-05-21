Federal agents raid Kent business over immigration violations, 17 arrested

Seventeen people were arrested for allegedly using fraudulent documents to gain employment following a federal immigration raid at a Kent business, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE, in coordination with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, executed a federal search warrant on May 20 at Eagle Beverage and Accessories Products in Kent as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The operation focused on allegations that the company employed individuals who were not legally authorized to work in the United States.

According to ICE, the 17 individuals taken into custody had submitted false documents or misrepresented their immigration status during the hiring process.

All were administratively arrested, meaning they are being held for immigration violations rather than criminal charges at this time.

According to a statement, the enforcement action is part of ICE Homeland Security Investigations’ broader worksite enforcement strategy.

That strategy aims to deter the hiring of unauthorized workers, protect jobs for authorized workers, and hold employers accountable under federal law.

ICE did not say whether the employer is facing charges or citations as a result of the search.

According to a statement, Homeland Security Investigations leads investigations into illegal employment practices, including exploitation of workers and identity fraud. These operations, officials say, are designed to ensure employers follow federal hiring laws and maintain a legal workforce.

No further details were immediately available about the individuals arrested or the scope of the ongoing investigation.

