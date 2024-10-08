FDA halts production at cheese company for listeria outbreak that killed two, sickened dozens

On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California halted production at the Rizo Lopez Food Inc., a California-based food manufacturer for their role in a listeria outbreak involving their queso fresco and cotija cheeses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) worked with states and local partners to investigate a listeria outbreak that killed two, sickened dozens and a pregnant woman who suffered a loss.

In total, the CDC said that 26 people were victims of the contaminated products, with 23 needing hospital visits across 11 states. Two of the hospitalizations were in Washington.

In January, the Hawaii State Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch got a positive test on the cheese and through coordination with the CDC, the listeria strain was connected to the company.

The FDA inspected the Modesto facility and found the same strain of listeria at the facility and determined that the cheese was the cause of the multistate illnesses.

In February, Rizo Lopez Foods recalled its entire line of products.

“Food safety is a critical responsibility. Producers of fresco type cheeses are responsible for producing safe food, including being in compliance with food safety laws and regulations. Through this unfortunate outbreak, we see what can happen when a company fails to meet their legal responsibilities,” said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Jones. “The FDA will always put the safety of consumers and public health first and will continue to hold companies accountable when they manufacture and distribute contaminated food into the U.S. marketplace.”

Once the company corrects the violations, an FDA inspection will determine if they can begin making and distributing products again.

