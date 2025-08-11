Faulty power strip causes Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Fire crews in Marysville responded to a house fire that caused $90,000 in damages on August 8.

At around 9:35 p.m., two people were home at the time when the first started.

They were able to evacuate safely without injury, but one was brought to Providence Medical Center for evaluation, the Marysville Fire District said in a release.

Officials determined a faulty power strip caused the fire.

“We encourage everyone to check their power strips for damage, avoid overloading them, and replace them immediately if they show any signs of wear," Marysville Fire Marshal Tom Maloney said.

