YELM, Wash. — One person is dead after a shooting in Yelm Tuesday night.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office posted about the death on its Facebook page shortly before 10 p.m.

First responders arrived at the shooting scene in the 11000 block of Morris Road Southeast and tried to revive the victim but the person died at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

