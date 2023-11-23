Washington State Patrol responds to fatal hit-and-run collision in Kitsap County

A person is dead after a hit-and-run collision in Kitsap County Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.
At about 1 a.m., troopers responded to the reported collision on State Route 3 at Sunnyslope.
SR 3 was closed in both directions for the fatal collision.
Troopers did say the causing vehicle was found a short time later, not too far from the scene of the crash.
Just after 6 a.m., the roadway was reopened to traffic.
Dot is enroute to set up alternate routes. Thank you for your patience as we investigate.
