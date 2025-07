TACOMA, Wash. — One person is dead after a car ran into a person who fell from an overpass in Tacoma on Sunday, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

A driver was traveling down I-5 at Pacific Ave when they hit a person who fell from the overpass on Sunday afternoon.

The driver stopped after they hit the person.

The roadway was partially blocked for 90 minutes after the crash.

WSP says they are still investigating the incident.

,

©2025 Cox Media Group