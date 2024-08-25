Fatal car crash on I-705 ramp to I-5 closed for hours in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver is dead and a passenger is hospitalized after a car crash on the I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 in Tacoma.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a call about a car in a ditch on the southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5.

When WSP arrived, they found a car in the ditch on the left side of the road with two people inside.

According to WSP, the car was moving too fast around the curve and slid off the road, rolling and killing the driver and injuring the passenger.

WSP closed the ramp for three hours and thirty minutes to conduct the investigation.

The passenger was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, but we didn’t get any details about how serious the injuries were.

The roads were slick from rain showers at the time of the crash.





