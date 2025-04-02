Fast-food worker arrested in Pierce County, allegedly planned to shoot fellow employee

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A fast food worker in Pierce County was arrested after managers found a gun in the employee’s backpack.

Managers were informed that an employee was currently at work with a gun and was planning to shoot a coworker, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Managers searched the employee’s backpack and found “a loaded gun with an extended magazine.” When police arrived on the scene, the employee said that the gun was placed in his backpack by “juveniles” during his lunch break.

After reviewing security footage, deputies determined that the suspect had the gun in his bag before work. They also say the gun had previously been reported stolen.

Bodycam footage released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect being walked out of the fast-food chain and asking, “What’s going to happen now?” According to the release, the suspect was arrested for attempted assault in the first degree, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm under 21 years of age.

Stolen Gun Brought to Work



Deputies respond to a fast food restaurant when manager reports a gun was found and employee made threats to kill another employee.



For the full story, check out our Blotter:https://t.co/fgYj1XEyJL pic.twitter.com/Ed1xOP5RqX — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 1, 2025





