Fan-favorite peanut butter dropped by Costco, angering shoppers

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Some Costco shoppers are very disappointed after a consumer-favorite product has disappeared from store shelves and online inventory.

According to The Street, Kirkland’s Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter has gone missing in recent weeks. Online searches show a “no match found.”

The specific peanut butter has become a fan favorite over the last couple of years, with multiple posts dedicated to it on Costco’s Reddit page.

“This is what REAL peanut butter is like, not the processed garbage with added sugars and hydrogenated oils you are used to buying,” one user wrote.

“The best peanut butter on the planet,” another Costco shopper wrote on the thread. “I bought one of these no-stir mixers just for it. Straight into the fridge after mixing, and it’s perfection.”

On the recipe website All Recipes, Annie Campbell wrote that Costco removed “the only item [she] keeps [her] membership for.”

“I’m a full-fledged peanut butter fiend — I’ve tried nearly every brand out there — and while I could give a TED Talk on why this one tops them all, I’ll try to keep it brief. To start, the texture is silky-smooth. I store mine in the fridge (upside down), and it stays thick yet perfectly creamy and spreadable,” Campbell wrote for the outlet. “As it warms to room temperature, it softens into a luscious drizzle — ideal for topping pancakes or sliced apples — without ever separating into oil and solids.”

Costco has frequently discontinued and cycled through products on a temporary basis. The Street brought up another popular item, the Sweet Heat snack mix, which Costco had temporarily removed before bringing it back.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Costco for comment.

