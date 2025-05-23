Famous humpback whale ‘Big Mama’ returns to Salish Sea with new calf

WASHINGTON — The first humpback whale calf of the 2025 season has arrived back in Salish Sea waters, according to the Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA).

The calf is believed to be the eighth calf of a whale affectionately known as “Big Mama.”

“Big Mama” is widely beloved for playing a key role in the recovery of local humpbacks, the PWWA said. This is her eighth known calf in 30 years.

Humpback whales aren’t born in Salish Sea waters-- it’s too cold. They migrate to waters off of Hawaii, Mexico and Central America before coming back to the PNW.

“Big Mama” is a part of the Hawaiian population and has made the trek from there to the Salish Sea many times.

The pair was first spotted by PWWA members on Wednesday afternoon in Haro Strait on the US/Canadian border between BC’s Sidney Island and Washington’s San Juan Island, followed by several additional sightings on Thursday.

The calf, likely four to five months old, stayed close to mom throughout the encounters.

“Big Mama is a perfect example of how important a single whale can be to a population,” said the PWWA’s executive director, Erin Gless. “She was first seen in 1997, and was one of the first humpbacks to return to the Salish Sea after the end of commercial whaling in 1966. She’s been returning ever since, and now has at least eight calves, seven grandcalves, and four great grandcalves. It’s very impressive!”

