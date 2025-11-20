Family uses cups of water to keep porch fire from spreading in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Early Thursday morning, a family living in an old farmhouse in Snohomish was startled awake by their smoke detector.

Firefighters say the front porch of the home was on fire and started to spread.

It happened on 65th Avenue.

The family called 911 around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the family tried to extinguish the flames with a dry chemical extinguisher and cups of water from their sink.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and ensured there was no further extension into the house.

The fire is now under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group