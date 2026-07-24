Family of SODO bus shooting victim says he’s recovering, but remains in the hospital

A local artist is recovering in the hospital after being shot three times by a stranger aboard a King County Metro bus this month.

The incident occurred near the Lander Street SODO stop over the July 4th weekend, and the suspected shooter, Rashad Mackey, was arrested five days afterward.

The victim, Donald Pleasant, sustained serious injuries, including a gunshot wound that pierced his heart, according to his family.

His brother Robb Pleasant spoke to KIRO 7 and says despite the severity of his condition, he is communicating with his family almost daily, a fact his brother attributes to timely medical intervention.

Robb Pleasant is sharing his story as they hope for his full recovery.

Donald Pleasant is an artist who operates out of a studio called ‘Pleasant Art’ in West Seattle.

His brother, Robb described him as dedicated to his family and called him a “huge goofball; he’s a big, tall teddy bear.” Robb Pleasant wants the public to see the artist image of his brother, rather than the violent incident on the bus.

Robb shared that Donald developed his artistic talent from their mother.

“He learned and picked it up from my mom; she was battling cancer up until two years ago,” Pleasant said. He added that their mother had once joked that Donald’s artistic “skill set had outpaced hers.”

Robb said that he’s watched the video from the Metro Bus that shows his brother getting shot.

“Watching it was just traumatic,” Pleasant said. He recounted, “I think I watched it probably 20 times last night and just cried. I’m just sad.”

Given the critical injury, including the shot to his heart, Robb Pleasant says, “This is definitely a miracle; it’s surreal,” about his brother’s survival.

Robb Pleasant also expressed profound gratitude for the first responders. “I think without the timely actions being there, showing up their skills and everything, I don’t think he’d be alive today,” he said.

Robb Pleasant hopes his brother can soon return to his passion of creating art and also continue his education to learn how to cut hair.

To assist with medical expenses, Robb Pleasant launched a GoFundMe campaign.

As for the suspect shooter, Rashad Mackey, he’s facing charges of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Charging documents say he has numerous convictions since 2004.

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