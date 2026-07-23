Chaos erupts as passenger shot on King County Metro bus

SEATTLE — A newly released surveillance video from a King County Metro bus captured the chaos and fear as a passenger realizes he’s been shot, evidence prosecutors said shows the “unconscionable” violence of an accused two‑strike offender who now could face life in prison.

Rashad Mackey, 36, is charged with first‑degree assault and illegal gun possession after allegedly firing into the bus near Fifth Avenue S. and S. Lander Street on July 5, hitting a man in the chest.

Footage shows the victim’s panic as fellow riders scrambled for safety

The video shows the victim suddenly reacting, saying, “I have been shot,” while grabbing his chest and pulling down his shirt collar to see the wound, according to charging documents. Other riders can be seen scrambling in panic; one passenger used the victim’s cell phone to dial 911.

Prosecutors said the shooting followed an argument on the bus. Mackey allegedly accused people of stealing his phone and threatened to “smoke” passengers. He then got off the bus and, as it pulled away, opened fire from outside, striking the victim, according to the documents.

Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brynn N. H. Jacobson wrote that Mackey’s actions, “firing repeatedly into an occupied metro bus,” show a complete disregard for human life. Jacobson said the victim’s condition was “dire” and that he “crashed more than once on the way to the hospital,” calling his eventual improvement “miraculous” and crediting the work of medical staff.

Court records showed Mackey has prior felony convictions for assault and unlawful firearm possession, and he was released from prison just last November. He was arrested on July 10 after reporting to a Department of Corrections office in Des Moines to meet with his DOC officer, the charging papers said.

Prosecutors also noted that Mackey is a suspect in a separate knife assault on a bus in February, raising additional concerns about violence on public transit.

Mackey pleaded not guilty and is expected back in court July 30. Bail is set at $5 million, and because of his prior convictions, he could face a potential life sentence under Washington’s three‑strikes law if convicted.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the victim’s medical expenses.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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