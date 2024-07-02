Family searches for missing 77-year-old from Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol and Anacortes Police Department are searching for missing 77-year-old Evelyn Smith after she went missing around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

Family members are concerned for her well-being as she is without her medications and may be unable to return without assistance.

According to a family member, she has been missing for eight days now.

Smith is 5 foot and three inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes and may be driving a blue 2008 Saturn Aura.

Anyone who sees her or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Silver Alert Update- Anacortes/Skagit County, WA pic.twitter.com/1JN69cvTLV — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) June 28, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group