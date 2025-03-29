CARBONADO, Wash. — Loved ones are remembering a Tacoma woman who died after she tried to save her dog that had fallen into the Carbon River.

Pierce County deputies had been searching for the 29-year-old woman since last Sunday afternoon.

Family members confirmed the woman is Zuleika Witron of Tacoma, a U.S. Army veteran.

Family remembers Tacoma veteran who died after trying to save her dog in Carbon River

“I was in complete shock. I was hurt,” said Kiara Witron, younger sister. “I was broken because I never thought this would be how I would last see her.”

The veteran was walking with her girlfriend when her dog fell into the river underneath the Fairfax Bridge.

The dog was rescued from the river, however, the woman was nowhere to be found.

Nearly six days later, Orting and Pierce County rescue teams were able to recover her body after a Puyallup man spotted the woman using a drone about two miles downstream.

Family remembers Tacoma veteran who died after trying to save her dog in Carbon River

“It was just heartbreaking. Heartbreaking to know I’ve been on that exact trail 20 times in my life. It can happen to anyone,” said Dustin Garrett.

Garrett, a volunteer firefighter, said he found the body within minutes Friday morning after he had received a tip the day before.

He called 911, and authorities were able to retrieve the body a couple of hours later, Friday afternoon.

One first responder fell into the river during the recovery due to the strong rapids, investigators said.

“If anybody is familiar with the Fairfax Bridge area or even this time of the year, coming down to the river, it’s very dangerous. There’s a lot of snowmelt coming down from the mountains. The rapids are very intense. The water is freezing, approximately 35 degrees in temperature,” said Deputy Carly Cappetto, public information officer with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Zuleika Witron’s younger sister said that her big sister was an outdoor enthusiast, had a caring heart, and was known for her witty and hilarious personality.

Family remembers Tacoma veteran who died after trying to save her dog in Carbon River

She said her sister, who was a proud veteran, was a hero for trying to save her dog’s life.

“She always put everybody else before herself. She loved her dog. She would do anything for her dog, as we can see by the situation,” she added.

©2025 Cox Media Group