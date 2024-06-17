Local

Family hospitalized after a suspected-DUI crash in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 2

Family hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RENTON, Wash. — A family of three was hospitalized after a driver suspected of DUI smashed into their car in Renton on Sunday night.

The family was just getting into their car around 9 p.m. when witnesses say a blue pickup truck swerved quickly onto Union Avenue and hit the family’s parked car.

According to the Renton Police Department, the 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck was unconscious with obvious trauma. Officers reportedly smelled a heavy odor of intoxicants, and since he was unconscious, applied for a warrant to take a blood sample to determine if the suspect was indeed under the influence.

The driver was taken to the hospital along with the family by the Renton Fire Department, who all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for some time, and the Traffic Investigations Division is investigating multiple charges of vehicular assault.



©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read