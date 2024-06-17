Family hospitalized after a suspected-DUI crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A family of three was hospitalized after a driver suspected of DUI smashed into their car in Renton on Sunday night.

The family was just getting into their car around 9 p.m. when witnesses say a blue pickup truck swerved quickly onto Union Avenue and hit the family’s parked car.

According to the Renton Police Department, the 21-year-old driver of the pickup truck was unconscious with obvious trauma. Officers reportedly smelled a heavy odor of intoxicants, and since he was unconscious, applied for a warrant to take a blood sample to determine if the suspect was indeed under the influence.

The driver was taken to the hospital along with the family by the Renton Fire Department, who all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions for some time, and the Traffic Investigations Division is investigating multiple charges of vehicular assault.

4 people, including the suspected DUI driver, were taken to the hospital Sunday pm following a collision in the 1700 blk Union Ave NE. Witnesses say they saw the 21YO driver of a blue pickup truck speeding and swerving southbound on Union Ave when he collided with a parked car. https://t.co/ZhrSt65ahA pic.twitter.com/5wMmgpPdeu — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 17, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group