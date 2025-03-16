False Alarm: “Mistaken observation” leads to a large police presence in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Lake Stevens Police Department took to social media to inform the public why there was a lot of police activity in Lake Stevens on Friday night.

Police said that on Friday, they received a call about a possible kidnapping in Everett that led police to a location on Lundeen Park Way near SR 204 in Lake Stevens.

The call that started in Everett led police from the Washington State Patrol, Everett Police, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Stevens Police into the city in search of the suspected car.

After police found the car, police discovered that there was no crime and was a mistaken observation by a concerned citizen.

"It was a mistaken observation by a citizen who had the best intentions," Lake Stevens Police wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “As always, we appreciate public concern and are consistently striving for public safety.”

Police told the public there was no risk to the public at that time and the road reopened shortly after discovering the mistake.

