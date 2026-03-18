Fall prevention is a key part of maintaining your health at any age, health professionals say

Household safety and regular exercise are primary factors in preventing falls among older adults.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueShield, says falls are common for seniors and can lead to complicated medical courses late in life. A fall can also degrade the quality of life for older adults.

The doctor says a fall from a standing height is enough to break bones and limit a person’s mobility. These events often lead to lengthy and complicated illnesses that make life harder. Recovery from these injuries can require significant time, money, and effort.

Common trip hazards in the home include power cords, the edges of rugs, and the corners of furniture. Dr. Saint Clair noted that preventing the initial trauma from a fall is essential to avoiding future health issues.

“We want to not only prevent, obviously, the trauma of that moment, but all of the complications that could come down the line,” she said.

Maintaining clear walkways is a primary recommendation for home safety. Residents should minimize the use of unnecessary throw rugs. Electronics should also be kept near power outlets to avoid stretching cords across walking paths.

Regular exercise is another method used to help prevent falls. Weight training can strengthen bones and reduce the risk of fractures while improving a person’s balance. The doctor suggested several types of exercises and movements to help maintain muscle tone.

“That includes low-impact exercises that can include yoga, Tai Chi... other things that just really help maintain muscle tone,” she added.

Medications can also sometimes interfere with a person’s stability. Individuals who feel dizzy or off-balance are encouraged to consult a health care professional.

“If you’re experiencing any dizziness, vertigo, or moments of off balance, it’s really important to talk to your doctor,” said Dr. Saint Clair.

For people in a fragile state, installing guardrails in the home is a suggested prevention tool. While there is no specific medical test for balance, doctors can evaluate other health conditions. These assessments help determine if a medical issue is making it harder for a person to stay upright.

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