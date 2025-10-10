Fall fun now in full swing: Seattle’s weekend lineup is packed

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

There might only be one thing on the mind of Mariners fans this weekend, but that’s not the only big thing happening this weekend in Seattle.

The Halloween fun continues as Spooky Season is well underway. In Tacoma, Freighthouse Square has turned into Frighthouse Square once again, with the event website hyping up new rooms, new frights, and a redesigned queue area. Plan ahead and get your tickets before you go.

Hop aboard the Halloween Train at the Snoqualmie Depot in Snoqualmie Valley to soak up the fall colors during the 2-hour round-trip ride. Along the way, you’ll enjoy a stopover at the Railway History Campus, which will have seasonal activities. Costumes are encouraged, no matter your age, and you will want to buy a ticket ahead of time.

At the Seattle Chinese Garden, you can take a journey through the Forest of Shadows, where illusions will trick your senses as hidden creatures follow you each and every step. Do you dare take the trail?

We most likely have had our last 70-degree day, and the amount of daylight is less and less, so make sure you get your fix of outside fun during a free day at Washington State Parks. Friday is World Mental Health Day, and if you need a break from the madness, get out and enjoy a state park, no Discovery Pass needed. Maybe a hike will help calm the nerves before the first pitch. Make sure to plan ahead for parking and weather.

At the Rainier Beach Community Club this weekend, it is the 9th Cascadia Poetry Festival. Here, poets can share their work and learn from other poets during panels, workshops, and performances. According to the event’s website, the festival is about “exploring poetry and its connection to environmental, political, historical, and sociological pursuits within the Cascadia Bioregion.”

Green Lake will be hosting the Seattle Water Lantern Festival this weekend. With your ticket, you will get a lantern kit that you and the family can decorate or write a message on before sending it out on the water. There will also be a scavenger hunt, food trucks, vendors, and more, giving you plenty to do during this night of reflection.

At the Seattle Center, TurkFest will be taking over for two days of food, dancing, music, and Turkish culture. This is the 25th anniversary of the event that features live music, the food court, and Turkish Coffee and Tea Corner (including a fresh bakery), and a children’s corner. This event is free to attend.

Seattle’s weekend lineup for sports

If you are a sports fan this weekend, it is a busy one. There’s a pretty big baseball game going down tonight as the Mariners and Tigers face off in Game 5 of the ALDS.

The University of Washington Huskies take on Rutgers Friday at 6 p.m.

The Seattle Kraken are back in action, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 7 p.m.

And on the pitch this weekend, the Seattle Reign take on Bay FC tonight at 7:30 p.m., and the Sounders take on Real Salt Lake tomorrow at 6:30.

Don’t forget, tons of local farms are doing pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes, and more fall fun, so make sure to search for the closest one for you and the family to enjoy.

What Halloween plans do you have cooking? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

