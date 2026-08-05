Fairview Fire burns equestrian facility in the Spokane area

MEAD, Wash. — Tens of thousands of people have evacuated the Spokane area because of three fires that are burning in the area.

Jennifer Kuster, owner of the Showbiz Riding School at Pleasant Valley Stables in Mead, is one of those people.

She told KIRO 7 News she was forced to evacuate her facility as the Fairview Fire crossed a nearby hilltop.

Kuster and a group of volunteers rushed to move 60 horses out of the stables. The fire reached the facility by Saturday night.

“It took us almost an hour and a half, and we all got out safely,” Kuster said. “And the barn cat. The barn cat that lives here… somebody got the barn cat.”

While the animals were saved, the fire destroyed the main wing of the barn where the majority of the horses had been housed.

Kuster pointed to twisted metal tacks and saddle racks left in the rubble.

“This was the main wing of the barn. This is where we had the most horses was in here,” Kuster said, showing KIRO 7 News the charred remains of the facility.

Kuster stated that the sight of the debris was difficult to fathom and initially led her to consider closing the school. However, she said the support from the community has changed her perspective.

“I’ll tell you the first night this burned down, I kind of thought I’d quit. But, last night was different,” Kuster said. She noted that people have been reaching out to offer help and support for the school’s recovery.

The Fairview Fire, the Autumn Lane Fire, and the Old Trails Fire have collectively burned around 10,000 acres and remain uncontained.

A number of organizations and agencies are coming together to help those who’ve lost everything. If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

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